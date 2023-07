July 29, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST

The Salem Government Arts College (autonomous) will start an MBA course this academic year, 2023–24.

In a release, the college principal, N. Shenbagalakshmi, said that the 166-year-old Arts college has 20 UG courses and 17 PG courses with 6,000 students. The State government permitted the college to run an MBA course from this academic year. The All India Council for Technical Education has gave its recognition to run the course, the release added.

