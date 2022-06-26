Salem GH to install 16 CCTV cameras in parking areas to prevent motorcycle theft

The Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH) authorities have decided to install 16 CCTV cameras in the parking areas to prevent motorcycle theft.

The hospital at present has 130 CCTV cameras — 87 cameras in the Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) block, 21 in the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) block, eight cameras in the medical block, six in the compound wall and gates, and four cameras each at the Dean’s chamber and in the Tamil Nadu Accident and Emergency Care Initiative (TAEI) block.

Recently, a few motorcycles were reported stolen from the hospital premises. The police were finding it difficult to monitor the entire parking lot as hundreds of two-wheelers are being parked on the hospital premises every day. Hence, the police requested the hospital administration to install additional CCTV cameras to prevent such thefts. Similarly, to prevent incidents such as kidnapping of infants, the police have instructed the administration to install CCTV cameras in each and every block, a doctor at GMKMCH said .

Valli Sathyamoorthy, Dean, said 30 CCTV cameras were installed last year. Installation of 14 cameras was in process, including six cameras in the ENT department and four cameras each in the TAEI block and the Forensic Medicine block. “We have decided to install 16 cameras to cover the entire parking area on the hospital premises. The cameras will be installed using the Institutional Development Fund, Hospital Maintenance Fund, and CSR Fund,” she said.