Salem GH to establish post-COVID-19 rehabilitation centre

SALEM

27 September 2020 20:51 IST

The Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital is planning to set up a post-COVID-19 care centre for persons who recovered from the disease.

The GMKMCH is the tertiary care centre for COVID-19 in Salem district and the hospital has been handling mainly COVID-19 cases with severe symptoms. The hospital has set up over 600 beds for COVID-19 treatment and about 400 of them have oxygen supply. It recently set up a COVID-19 triage zone, especially to attend to patients visiting the hospital with COVID-19 symptoms. Suspected cases would be referred here for swab collection and CT-scan.

However, as part of improving the health of persons recovered from the disease and as part of regular follow-up, authorities here are planning to set up a post-COVID-19 rehabilitation centre.

R. Balajinathan, hospital Dean said, “the centre would mainly focus on following up discharged patients and advising them on various exercises. While a separate team will be handling exercises and physiotherapy for in-patients, persons recovered from the disease would be provided with breathing, chest physiotherapy and other minimal exercises as part of regular follow-up. Other consultations would also be provided.” Dr. Balajinathan said that till date, 3,761 patients have discharged from the hospital.

A.M. Sudhakar, Head, Yoga and Naturopathy at the hospital, said that exercises would focus on improving the lung capacity and prevent any complications to patients. “Those undergoing treatment at the hospital are trained in various breathing exercises, immune-booster yoga, and pranayama exercises. The patients are also provided with aroma oils which while smelling prevents headache and cleanses lungs. Stress counselling is also provided. On discharge, the patients are followed up through telemedicine and they are advised to continue the exercises at homes as well”, he said.

He added that it has also been planned to call patients to the centre for regular follow-ups as part of post-COVID-19 care and they would be trained in necessary exercises to improve their immunity and lung capacity.

According to authorities, the centre is expected to begin functioning soon on the hospital premises.