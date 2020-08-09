Salem GH successfully conducts deliveries of 47 COVID-19 positive mothers

The Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital has successfully conducted deliveries of 47 mothers, who tested positive for COVID-19, from April to the beginning of August.

Both the mothers and the newborns were doing fine, said P.V. Dhanapal, Medical Superintendent of the Hospital.

According to authorities, the Hospital handled one delivery in May, nine in June and 37 deliveries in July. Among the births, 11 were natural deliveries and c-section had to be conducted in 36 cases.

R. Balajinathan, Dean of the Hospital, said all safety measures were being taken during deliveries and while taking care of the newborns. A separate ward had been set up to handle delivery cases and for nursing newborns of mothers affected with COVID-19. The babies were fed with breast milk and all precautionary measures were being taken to ensure that the newborns did not contract the disease from the mothers. He added that no newborn tested positive on birth.

Dr. Balajinathan said a team had been formed to monitor and nurse the newborns and there was sufficient stock of milk at the milk bank in the Hospital.

Dr. Gopinath from Paediatrics department said the mothers were advised to wear masks and the babies were wrapped in disposable towels to prevent babies from contracting the disease from the mother.

S.S. Subha, Head of Obstetrics and Gynaecology department, said doctors were provided with Personal Protection Equipment kits and other safety gadgets while handling COVID-19 patients and they were sent in quarantine in rotational basis.

Besides, the hospital also handled more number of deliveries between March and May when lockdown was stricter. According to authorities, the GH handled 868 deliveries in March, 977 in April and 1,082 deliveries in May.