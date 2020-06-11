Coimbatore

Salem GH successfully conducts complex surgery

The Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital has conducted a complex successful surgery on a patient, who was stabbed using a screw driver on his lower back.

R. Balajinathan, Dean of the hospital, said that the patient has recovered well and would be discharged soon. According to doctors, Chinraj (30), patient from Kandhampatti here was admitted to the hospital on May 20 after he was stabbed using a screw driver on his lower back.

Dr. Balajinathan said, “the screw driver pierced through the sacrum bone in his lower back, which is an important nerve centre. We conducted necessary scans and found that the sharp object has pierced up to 15 cm in the patient’s body. It was a complex surgery as its an important nerve centre and it could have affected the mobility of his legs forever.”

“A team of doctors including, L. Shankar, Head, Department of Neurosurgery, Suresh Kanna, Head of General Medicine and others removed the sharp object from the patient’s body following a complex surgery which lasted for four hours”, Dr. Balajinathan said.

Dr. Balajinathan, Medical Superintendent P.V. Dhanapal and other doctors congratulated the team. The Dean said that a similar surgery in a private hospital would have cost up to ₹10 lakh.

