Salem GH staff encouraged to get vaccinated

All those immunised in the district are doing well : Dean

The Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital authorities on Monday encouraged the hospital staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Dean R. Balajinathan, Medical Superintendent P.V.Dhanapal, and Joint Director of Health Services R. Mallarvizhi Vallal addressed the staff and heads of various departments and advised them to get vaccinated.

The GH is one of the important vaccination centres in the district. According to Public Health Department officials, there are 12 vaccination centres in the district. On Monday, 288 healthcare workers got vaccinated in the district.

As many as 55 persons were vaccinated at the Hospital on Sunday.

Dr. Balajinathan said that there were no adverse effects with the vaccine and all those who were vaccinated in the district were doing well.

Dr.Dhanapal said that as healthcare workers it was important for them to get vaccinated so that they could protect themselves against COVID-19.

P.Sampath Kumar, Head of the Paediatric department, who got vaccinated on the first day, said that the vaccine was completely safe and he did not experience any side effects.