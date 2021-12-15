Salem GH sets up centre to rescue,treat mentally ill homeless persons

Salem

15 December 2021 00:14 IST

A separate 10-bed ward has been readied for the purpose

The Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital here has set up an Emergency Care Recovery Centre to rescue, treat and rehabilitate mentally ill homeless persons.

As announced by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Emergency Care Recovery Centres are being set up in medical college hospitals under the Department of Psychiatry to provide treatment for mentally ill homeless persons. As part of the programme, a separate 10-bed ward has been created at the hospital.

Hospital Dean Valli Sathyamoorthy inaugurated the centre in the presence of Head of the Department of Psychiatry Rajeswari, Deputy Superintendent A.Pon Rajarajan and other senior doctors here on Monday.

Advertising

Advertising

Dr.Valli said in a release that the centre aimed to rescue mentally ill homeless persons, treat and rehabilitate them and reintegrate them with their family.

The Dean said that various other departments including social welfare, police and NGOs were involved in the programme.

Doctors from the department said that a district-level committee under the District Collector has been constituted for this purpose. Mentally ill persons who were abandoned by their families would be identified and brought for treatment. Once the persons recover, they would be reunited with their family, if their whereabouts are identified, else they would be shifted under the care of government-recognised NGOs.