Salem GH registers decline in COVID-19 deaths

Positivity rate too has come down: Dean R. Balajinathan

Deaths due to COVID-19 have declined from 5% three weeks ago to 1.4% at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, doctors here claimed.

According to hospital authorities, deaths have declined to 1.4% over the last week at the hospital. Earlier more than three deaths were reported a day.

Intensive care facilities

Dean R. Balajinathan said that intensive care facilities have been improved. The hospital recently started plasma therapy and administration of remdesivir to COVID-19 patients. To ensure oxygen supply to all patients, a 35,000-litre oxygen tank was set up at the hospital.

The hospital also has facilities for haemodialysis for patients with kidney ailments, he said.

According to Medical Superintendent P.V. Dhanapal, as on Sunday, 293 patients were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 and of those 147 had co-morbid conditions.

Dr. Balajinathan said that the positivity rate has also reduced to 4% at the hospital and among the RT-PCR samples tested within 24 hours on Saturday, only 70 tested positive.