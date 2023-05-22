‘Salem GH performed over 1,500 ENT surgeries under CM’s insurance scheme in a year’

May 22, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Salem

The Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH) Dean, R. Mani, said over 1,500 ear, nose, and throat (ENT) surgeries were performed at GMKMCH under the Chief Minister Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS) in a year.

In a release on Monday, Mr. Mani said a live surgical workshop on co-ablation-assisted ENT surgeries was held at the ENT department on May 13. The ENT surgeons demonstrated six procedures with co-ablation. These procedures involved no scalpel, were painless and bloodless surgeries, and were very beneficial to the patients.

More than 20 medical colleges from the government and private sectors in Tamil Nadu and 100 surgeons participated in the workshop. This advanced technique would help develop advanced surgical skills among ENT surgeons and postgraduates in ENT, Mr. Mani added.

Listing the surgeries performed in GMKMCH, Mr. Mani said, in the last one year, the ENT department had done more than 1,500 surgeries under CMCHIS. More than 210 patients had been treated for ear, nose, and throat cancers. Under the CMCHIS, cochlear implant surgery was done for children with congenital hearing loss, Mr. Mani added.

ADVERTISEMENT