Salem GH lab to test COVID-19 samples

The viral research and diagnostic laboratory at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital has been licensed to conduct tests on COVID-19 samples and doctors said that they would be able to begin the tests immediately.

The Indian Council of Medical Research had recently sent trial kits to the hospital and the laboratory was approved after they expressed satisfaction in the trial run conducted, the doctors said.

Dean R.Balajinathan said the lab was fully equipped to conduct the tests. He added that unlike earlier, now results of a sample could be known within six to eight hours and treatment would be started based on that.

Doctors from microbiology department said that if any of the sample tested positive or equivocal, it would be sent to Pune for a second test and only they would be declaring the results. That process might take up to 36 hours.