Salem GH increases oxygen bed strength

Works in progress for setting up a new triage centre at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem on Sunday.

SALEM

06 June 2021 21:03 IST

The Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital has increased its oxygen bed strength and works are in progress to expand the triage centre with oxygen supported beds.

The GMKMCH is the tertiary care centre for COVID-19 treatment in the district and the hospital caters to patients from Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Kalakuruchi besides Salem. Considering the increasing inflow of patients to the hospital, the bed strength for COVID-19 treatment was increased manifold to accommodate maximum number of patients.

The hospital earlier had 635 beds for COVID-19 treatment and the number had been increased to 900 with over 600 beds with medical oxygen support. Long queue of ambulances was noticed at the hospital as patients were referred to the hospital from private facilities in critical state. During second wave, the bed strength at the hospital has been increased to 1,312 and 1,200 beds have medical oxygen support. The hospital is also planning to increase the oxygen bed strength further.

Advertising

Advertising

According to authorities, the hospital has two medical oxygen tanks with storage capacity of 35kl and 13kl respectively. While oxygen support is ensured for 800 beds through pipeline from the plants, 182 beds are provided with oxygen cylinders and 228 beds with oxygen concentrators.

The hospital also manages the 500-bed COVID-19 treatment centre on the Salem Steel Plant premises and triaging for both the facilities is being done at GMKMCH itself. The authorities said the hospital was setting up a new triage facility with 30 oxygen beds to prevent crowding at the existing centre and to prevent patients from waiting in ambulances.