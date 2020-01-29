Coimbatore

Salem GH in a state of readiness to treat coronavirus cases, says Dean

The isolation ward set at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem.

The isolation ward set at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem.  

more-in

Four beds in the isolation ward set aside for the purpose

The Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital is in a state of readiness to treat coronavirus cases, if and when reported, said Dean R. Balajinathan.

The isolation ward set up earlier on the hospital premises to treat A(H1N1) cases would be used for the purpose. Four beds have been set aside in the ward to treat coronavirus positive patients, he said.

Dr. Balajinathan said that a seven-member team has been formed to monitor and treat cases if any reported.

“The team includes the dean, medical superintendent, resident medical officer, head of general medicine department, microbiologists and experts from other related departments. Necessary gloves, aprons, N- 95 masks and other protective equipment for doctors are available at the hospital. At present, no positive case has been reported here or in any other parts of the State. There is no need for public to panic, ” he said.

Doctors said that the viral samples collected here would be sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for confirmation.

Doctors have advised public to approach the hospital if they have symptoms such as fever, dry cough, breathing difficulties, gastrointestinal issues, diarrhoea and general body aches. The virus spreads through cough or sneeze from infected person or by touching contaminated objects, they said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 30, 2020 12:53:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/salem-gh-in-a-state-of-readiness-to-treat-coronavirus-cases-says-dean/article30687048.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY