Salem GH in a state of readiness to treat coronavirus cases, says Dean

The Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital is in a state of readiness to treat coronavirus cases, if and when reported, said Dean R. Balajinathan.

The isolation ward set up earlier on the hospital premises to treat A(H1N1) cases would be used for the purpose. Four beds have been set aside in the ward to treat coronavirus positive patients, he said.

Dr. Balajinathan said that a seven-member team has been formed to monitor and treat cases if any reported.

“The team includes the dean, medical superintendent, resident medical officer, head of general medicine department, microbiologists and experts from other related departments. Necessary gloves, aprons, N- 95 masks and other protective equipment for doctors are available at the hospital. At present, no positive case has been reported here or in any other parts of the State. There is no need for public to panic, ” he said.

Doctors said that the viral samples collected here would be sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for confirmation.

Doctors have advised public to approach the hospital if they have symptoms such as fever, dry cough, breathing difficulties, gastrointestinal issues, diarrhoea and general body aches. The virus spreads through cough or sneeze from infected person or by touching contaminated objects, they said.