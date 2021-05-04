Salem GH has sufficient stock of medical oxygen, says Dean

Oxygen beds are almost full in the district, says Collector

Beds designated for Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital have filled up and the Hospital is working on increasing bed strength.

Officials said that oxygen beds in the district are almost fully occupied at the moment.

The Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital is the tertiary care centre for COVID-19 treatment, and besides patients from Salem, the district also caters to those from neighbouring districts. The Hospital had 650 beds for COVID-19 treatment with 550 beds with piped oxygen supply. It had increased the bed strength to 800 and as on Tuesday morning all beds in the Hospital have been filled with COVID-19 patients.

According to Hospital officials, 48 patients were admitted on Monday alone. R.Murugeshan, Dean of the Hospital, said that private hospitals are referring cases to Salem GH in critical stage, without prior information or confirming bed availability. “Oxygen supply is ensured through pipe and cylinders at the Hospital at the moment but all 800 beds designated for COVID-19 treatment here have become full. Patients are being referred to the Hospital from private facilities without confirming bed availability,” he said. He added that they are working on increasing the bed strength further with oxygen facilities.

However, allaying fears, Dr. Murugeshan said that patients requiring critical care are being admitted at the Hospital and there is sufficient supply of medical oxygen. According to doctors, the hospital has 35,000-litre oxygen plant and it is being filled on daily basis. The hospital is also stocking sufficient numbers of oxygen cylinders to ensure continuous supply of medical oxygen to the Hospital.

District Collector S.A.Raman said, “oxygen beds are almost full in the district. Hence, we are now working on increasing oxygen beds here. Another 350 beds would be arranged at GMKMCH and patients whose health condition has improved would be shifted to step down ward. Oxygen beds are also being readied at government hospitals in Edappadi, Omalur, Attur and Mettur. We have also advised private hospitals with less number of oxygen beds to refer cases to Salem GH in future to ensure better supply of oxygen to hospitals here. All measures are taken to prevent shortage and avoid crisis.” He added that there is sufficient supply of medical oxygen to the district.