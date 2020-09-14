Salem GH handles 125 deliveries of COVID-19 patients

SALEM

14 September 2020 22:40 IST

The Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital has handled 125 deliveries of COVID-19 patients alone since May.

The Hospital, which is the tertiary centre for COVID-19 treatment in the district, is also dependent by patients from neighbouring districts like Namakkal, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Karur and Kalakuruchi for deliveries and other major treatments.

Advertising

Advertising

Despite the pandemic, the Hospital handled more number of deliveries. According to Hospital authorities, between March and August, the Hospital has handled 5,888 deliveries. Among them, from May to August, the Hospital has handled 125 deliveries of COVID-19 affected women. In August alone, the Hospital has handled 76 cases. Of the total deliveries of COVID-19 patients, 96 were through c-section surgery.

The Hospital has handled 1,047 non-COVID-19 deliveries in August alone.