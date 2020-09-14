Salem GH handles 125 deliveries of COVID-19 patients

The Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital has handled 125 deliveries of COVID-19 patients alone since May.
The Hospital, which is the tertiary centre for COVID-19 treatment in the district, is also dependent by patients from neighbouring districts like Namakkal, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Karur and Kalakuruchi for deliveries and other major treatments.
Despite the pandemic, the Hospital handled more number of deliveries. According to Hospital authorities, between March and August, the Hospital has handled 5,888 deliveries. Among them, from May to August, the Hospital has handled 125 deliveries of COVID-19 affected women. In August alone, the Hospital has handled 76 cases. Of the total deliveries of COVID-19 patients, 96 were through c-section surgery.
The Hospital has handled 1,047 non-COVID-19 deliveries in August alone.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath