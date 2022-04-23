Salem GH gets ready to treat COVID-19 patients

Precautionary measures being taken with oxygen facility at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem on Saturday, | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

SALEM The Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital has been asked to be in a state preparedness in case of a sudden surge in daily load of COVID-19 positive cases.

The GMKMCH is a tertiary care centre to treat COVID-19 disease. The Hospital also handles patients from Namakkal, Erode, Kallakuruchi, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri.

The Hospital is planning to increase bed strength as required depending upon on the daily load of positive cases.

Dean of the Hospital Valli Sathyamoorthy said that about 200 bed facility with medical oxygen support is being maintained for COVID-19 treatment. Dr.Valli said that separate facilities are also being maintained to treating pediatric and pregnant women.

The Dean advised the public to continue to wear masks in public places and follow COVID-19 safety protocols.