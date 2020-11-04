Salem GH gets liquid oxygen tank

A single largest tank with a capacity to store 35,000 kilolitres (KL) liquid oxygen, that was installed at a cost of ₹ 1.14 core, was commissioned at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital here on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami inaugurated the tank through video conferencing from Chennai which, officials said, is the single largest tank in terms of capacity among government and private hospitals in the State. The tank will ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply to the patients in the hospital and will replace the existing 6,000 KL oxygen tank.

Doctors said that through a centralised system, all the wards were connected through pipelines, and oxygen is supplied to cylinders from where it would be transported to beds in Intensive Coronary Care Unit, Intermediate Care Unit, casualty and labour wards. Doctors said that apart from continuous supply of oxygen to the patients, it will help in reducing the expenses. The tank was supplied by the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation, they added.