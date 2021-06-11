Salem GH gets additional medical oxygen facilities

The hospital has also increased the bed strength

The Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital here has received new medical oxygen facilities to treat COVID-19 patients.

The hospital recently received a modular oxygen generator contributed by various organisations and it is used to provide medical oxygen support to 20 beds.

Dean Valli Sathyamoorthy said the unit can generate up to 100-120 litres of medical oxygen per minute and would be used to support patients admitted in the ward set up at the old out-patient block.

According to doctors, the hospital has two medical oxygen plants with a storage capacity of 35kl and 13kl respectively. While piped oxygen support has been provided to over 800 beds, 182 beds have oxygen cylinder support and 228 beds have been provided with oxygen concentrators. The hospital that had about 635 beds during the first wave has almost doubled the bed strength now. Dr.Valli said the bed strength has been gradually increased to 1,400 beds, and about 1,300 beds have oxygen support. The hospital also manages the 1000-bed COVID-19 treatment centre on the Salem Steel Plant premises.