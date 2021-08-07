Salem GH conducts complex surgery successfully

The Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital conducted a complex surgery on basketball player here recently. Hospital authorities said that the patient is recovering well.

Valli Sathyamoorthy, dean of the hospital said that a 20-year-old basketball player was admitted to the hospital following an injury during practice. The patient was diagnosed with complete tear of anterior cruciate ligament.

Through a comprehensive surgery, the patient’s ailment was treated and he is recovering well, doctors said. Dr. Valli said in a release that Arthroscopic ACL reconstruction was done on the patient using the recently installed Advanced High Definition Arthroscopy System at the hospital at a cost of ₹45 lakh. The patient was treated free of cost under the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme and a similar surgery would have cost up to ₹1.5 lakh in private hospitals, Dr. Valli said.

According to hospital authorities, the orthopaedics department at the hospital has been handling patients despite the pandemic and the department has conducted 93 emergency surgeries and 1,344 elective surgeries during the pandemic period since 2020.