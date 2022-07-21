Salem gets 20 new veterinary assistant surgeons

Twenty new veterinary assistant surgeons have been recruited for Salem district, said T.S. Jawahar, Additional Chief Secretary for Animal Husbandry, Dairy, Fisheries and Fishermen’s Welfare Department, here on Thursday.

Mr. Jawahar told reporters there was one veterinary polyclinic, seven veterinary hospitals, 149 veterinary dispensaries, six mobile veterinary dispensaries, and nine sub-centres in Salem district. Of the 3,030 veterinary assistant surgeon posts sanctioned for the department, 1,141 posts had to be kept vacant for the past 10 years owing to various legal issues. With all legal issues being resolved, 1,089 veterinary assistant surgeon posts had been filled recently, Mr. Jawahar added.

The new recruits were initially trained for five days in Animal Husbandry Department activities, public relations, disease outbreak, record keeping and implementation of various welfare schemes. An orientation training was being conducted in each district to make them aware of their duties and responsibilities and their crucial role in the economic uplift of the farmers, Mr. Jawahar said.

In Salem district, more than 5,95,150 doses of vaccine had been given to cattle aged above four months to prevent the spread of foot and mouth disease.

Mr. Jawahar said 400 specialised veterinary health and awareness camps had been conducted across the district to provide treatment to the livestock in the remote villages of the , benefiting 3,91,631 livestock belonging to 39,310 farmers in the last one year.