Salem gets 16,520 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

A total of 16,520 doses of COVID-19 vaccine that the district received were distributed among the government hospitals and primary health centres in the district on Wednesday. Health department officials said vaccination was being done at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital, Mettur Government Headquarters Hospital, government hospitals at Edappadi, Attur, Valapadi and Omalur and at the 40 primary health centres (PHCs) across the district free of cost. Since adequate stock was available at the hospitals and PHCs, people have been asked to get vaccinated.