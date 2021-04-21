A total of 16,520 doses of COVID-19 vaccine that the district received were distributed among the government hospitals and primary health centres in the district on Wednesday. Health department officials said vaccination was being done at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital, Mettur Government Headquarters Hospital, government hospitals at Edappadi, Attur, Valapadi and Omalur and at the 40 primary health centres (PHCs) across the district free of cost. Since adequate stock was available at the hospitals and PHCs, people have been asked to get vaccinated.
Salem gets 16,520 doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Staff Reporter
SALEM,
April 21, 2021 23:38 IST
Staff Reporter
SALEM,
April 21, 2021 23:38 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Apr 22, 2021 12:43:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/salem-gets-16520-doses-of-covid-19-vaccine/article34380004.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story