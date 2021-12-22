Coimbatore

Salem farmers undergo training in agro forestry

A group of farmers from Salem underwent training in agro forestry practices and its benefits here recently under a programme organised by the Agricultural Technology Management Agency.

According to a release, a group of 40 farmers underwent training at Forest College and Research Institute in Mettupalayam recently. The farmers were trained in crop management, weed management, integrated nutrient management, integrated pest , disease management and post harvest management of agro forest tree crops.


