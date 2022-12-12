  1. EPaper
Salem farmer held for faking burglary and concealing money in his farm

Salem farmer held for faking burglary and concealing money in his farm

December 12, 2022 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 44-year-old man who concealed ₹ 1 crore in his farm and faked a burglary was arrested here on Sunday.

M. Loganathan, a farmer from Sarvaipudur near Thalaivasal in Salem, informed the police that he saw two unidentified persons fleeing away from his house on Wednesday evening and the money he had kept in his house was missing. He told the police that the money was given to him by his friend A. Ganesan (60). While the police requested a written complaint, Loganathan refused to provide one. He was taken to the police station and questioned. On Sunday, the police searched Loganathan’s sugarcane farm and found the bag with ₹ 1 crore cash.

Later, Loganathan confessed to the police that he had hid the money. Based on a complaint lodged by Ganesan, the police arrested Loganathan and remanded him in prison.

