Salem farmer gets seven years imprisonment for stabbing the owner of a nearby land

July 10, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - Salem

The Attur sub-court on Monday sentenced a 69-year-old farmer to seven years of imprisonment for stabbing the owner of a nearby land. The victim, V. Ramaraj (53), also a farmer from Sentharapatti near Thammampatti in Salem, was stabbed using a sharp weapon by G. Anaiappan in 2018. Ramaraj sustained grievous injuries. The Thammampatti police registered a case under Sections 294 (b), 506 (ii), and 307 of the Indian Penal Code. The case trial was held at Attur Sub Court, and on Monday, the court found the accused, Anaiappan, guilty and awarded him seven years of imprisonment. A fine of ₹ 5,000 was also imposed on him.

In a separate case, P. Theerthagiri (47), a farmer of Thekkampattu near Karumandurai in Salem district, had a land dispute with his relative A. Devendiran (45). In 2016, Devendiran hacked Theerthagiri using a sickle. In the attack, Theerthagiri sustained grievous injuries. The Karumandurai police registered a case under Sections 294(b), 324, and 307 of the IPC and arrested Devendiran. The case trial was held at Attur Sub Court, and on Monday, the court found the accused guilty, awarded him five years of imprisonment, and also imposed a ₹5,000 fine.

Hotel worker electrocuted in Salem

P. Venkatesh (45), a resident of Krishnagiri district, who was working in a hotel in Salem, suffered electric shock when he switched on a machine in the hotel. His co-workers took him to Salem Government Hospital, but he died on the way. The Salem Town police registered a case and are investigating.

Inflow into Mettur Dam increases

On Monday, Mettur dam’s water level stood at 81.32 feet, against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 43.28 tmc ft, against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. Inflow into the dam increased to 152 cusecs from the Sunday’s inflow of 104 cusecs.

