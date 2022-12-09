Salem farmer alleges burglary at home, refuses to lodge police complaint

December 09, 2022 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Thalaivasal police are inquiring into a burglary in which ₹ 1 crore was allegedly stolen from a farmer’s house near Thalaivasal in Salem on Wednesday.

The police said that the alleged burglary took place in the house of M. Loganathan (44), a resident of Sarvaipudur. On Wednesday evening, when Loganathan and his family members returned home after visiting a temple, they spotted two persons fleeing from their house. On information, Thalaivasal police reached the spot. Mr. Loganathan had told the police that his friend A. Ganesan (60), and his son G. Gopalakrishnan (27) gave him ₹ 2 crore cash in two bags two weeks ago, and that the burglars decamped with ₹ 1 crore. However, Loganathan refused to lodge a formal complaint.

When the police inquired Ganesan and his son, they gave vague answers about the source of money. Further inquiry is on.

Attur Deputy Superintendent of Police T. Ramachandran said they were yet to receive a formal complaint from the farmer. “Only then will we be able to proceed further in this case,” he said.

