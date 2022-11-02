Salem/ Erode round up

The Hindu Bureau
November 02, 2022 17:49 IST

Vigilance awareness week observed

The Vigilance Awareness Week 2022 is being observed at Salem Steel Plant from October 31 to November 6 on the theme Corruption free India for a Developed Nation. V.K. Pandey, Executive Director of the plant, inaugurated the week by administering the integrity pledge to the employees. Various programmes like quiz, debate, walkathon, slogan and essay writing competitions are planned in the coming days.

IT raid at textile showroom

SALEM The Income Tax Department raided the premises of Shiva Textiles on Four Road Junction here on Wednesday. The Karur-headquartered company has branches in many cities, including Salem, and sleuths searched the showroom here.

Woman found dead

ERODE A 57-year-old woman, Santha, wife of Raja of Pudur area, was found dead on the vegetable market premises at Perundurai here on Tuesday night. She left home in the evening and did not return home. Later, she was found dead at a shop in the market. Perundurai police sent the body to the Government Hospital at Perundurai. Inquiry is on.

