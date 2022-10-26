Salem, Erode round up

No water supply in Salem on Oct 27

ADVERTISEMENT

Due to maintenance works in Mettur, drinking water will not be supplied in Salem Corporation limits on October 27.

A press release from the Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj said that Tamil Nadu Electricity Board proposed to carry out maintenance works at Thottilpatti in Mettur area on Thursday where water pumping station and treatment plant for the Mettur – Salem Dedicated Water Supply Scheme are located. Since power supply will be disrupted, water will not be supplied to the residents, the release added.

One more held in murder case

ADVERTISEMENT

In a case related to the murder of a rowdysheeter inside the Government Hospital in Mettur, the police arrested Nivas, 30, in Salem on Wednesday. Ragu alias Ragunathan, 22, of Thottilpatti, was murdered at the ward on Monday night and the police arrested Vellaiyan, Moorthy and Prakash. Nivas, who was also part of the gang, was arrested by the police. Vellaiyan and Moorthy suffered leg injuries and were undergoing treatment at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital while Prakash and Nivas were produced at a court and lodged at Salem Central Prison.

Farmers’ grievance meeting on October 28

The monthly farmer’s grievance redressal meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on October 28, at the Erode Collectorate. A press release from Collector H. Krishnanunni said that farmers can submit their petitions from 10 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. and can air their grievances during the meeting from 11.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Officials will give explanations from 12.30 p.m. to 1.30 p.m., the release added.

Farmers asked to insure for paddy crops by November 15

Farmers in Erode district have been asked to insure paddy crops under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme) by November 15. A release from the Joint Director of Agriculture S. Chinnasamy said that farmers can get their crop insured for a premium of ₹554.25 per acre and they should register with necessary documents at commercial banks, cooperative societies or common service centres in their area.