Salem, Erode districts report 18 COVID-19 cases  

Salem reported 18 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the overall tally to 1,31,546. While 23 persons were discharged, 10 persons continue to be under treatment.

A total of 18 cases were reported in Erode district, taking the overall tally to 1,36,341. While 20 persons were discharged, 185 persons continue to be under treatment.

Namakkal district reported nine cases, taking the overall tally to 69,726. A total of two persons were discharged while 56 persons were under treatment.