Salem, Erode districts cross 600-mark

Two deaths reported in Salem and one each in Namakkal and Erode districts

Salem and Erode districts crossed 600-mark on Monday. Salem district reported 607 cases. According to health department officials, all cases were indigenous and 325 cases were reported in Salem Corporation limits.

In Namakkal, 361 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

As per bulletin, two persons died at private hospitals in Salem and one person at Namakkal.

Erode district reported 652 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 22,817. While 556 persons were discharged, 3,419 persons continue to be under treatment. One person died, raising the toll to 167 in the district.