ADVERTISEMENT

Salem doctors boycott work in protest against Kolkata doctor’s murder

Published - August 17, 2024 07:24 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Medical students took out a silent march inside the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem in Tamil Nadu on Friday, 16 August 2024, demanding safety and an end to violence against health care workers at the workplace. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Doctors at Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH) boycotted their duties for an hour on Saturday in protest against the recent rape and murder of a female doctor in Kolkata, West Bengal. The incident has sparked nationwide protests among medical professionals, demanding swift justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

At Salem GMKMCH, doctors, medical students, faculty members, and healthcare workers staged a rally within the hospital premises and held a candlelight march on Friday evening, all while wearing black badges to express their solidarity.

In response to a call from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) for a one-day boycott, the doctors at GMKMCH halted outpatient services in all departments for one hour, from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Around 400 doctors, including postgraduate medical students and trainees, participated in the boycott. Similarly, in Salem district, doctors at over 1,650 clinics and hospitals also joined the protest by temporarily suspending their work.

The IMA has demanded the arrest of those responsible for the crime and called for capital punishment as a deterrent against such heinous acts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US