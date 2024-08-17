Salem doctors boycott work in protest against Kolkata doctor’s murder

Doctors at Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH) boycotted their duties for an hour on Saturday in protest against the recent rape and murder of a female doctor in Kolkata, West Bengal. The incident has sparked nationwide protests among medical professionals, demanding swift justice.

At Salem GMKMCH, doctors, medical students, faculty members, and healthcare workers staged a rally within the hospital premises and held a candlelight march on Friday evening, all while wearing black badges to express their solidarity.

In response to a call from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) for a one-day boycott, the doctors at GMKMCH halted outpatient services in all departments for one hour, from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Around 400 doctors, including postgraduate medical students and trainees, participated in the boycott. Similarly, in Salem district, doctors at over 1,650 clinics and hospitals also joined the protest by temporarily suspending their work.

The IMA has demanded the arrest of those responsible for the crime and called for capital punishment as a deterrent against such heinous acts.

