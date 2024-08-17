GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Salem doctors boycott work in protest against Kolkata doctor’s murder

Published - August 17, 2024 07:24 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Medical students took out a silent march inside the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem in Tamil Nadu on Friday, 16 August 2024, demanding safety and an end to violence against health care workers at the workplace.

Medical students took out a silent march inside the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem in Tamil Nadu on Friday, 16 August 2024, demanding safety and an end to violence against health care workers at the workplace. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Doctors at Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH) boycotted their duties for an hour on Saturday in protest against the recent rape and murder of a female doctor in Kolkata, West Bengal. The incident has sparked nationwide protests among medical professionals, demanding swift justice.

At Salem GMKMCH, doctors, medical students, faculty members, and healthcare workers staged a rally within the hospital premises and held a candlelight march on Friday evening, all while wearing black badges to express their solidarity.

In response to a call from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) for a one-day boycott, the doctors at GMKMCH halted outpatient services in all departments for one hour, from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Around 400 doctors, including postgraduate medical students and trainees, participated in the boycott. Similarly, in Salem district, doctors at over 1,650 clinics and hospitals also joined the protest by temporarily suspending their work.

The IMA has demanded the arrest of those responsible for the crime and called for capital punishment as a deterrent against such heinous acts.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.