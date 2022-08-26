Salem DMK MP’s tweet sparks controversy

S. R. Parthiban. File. | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

Salem Lok Sabha MP S R Parthiban, who belongs to the ruling DMK, on Friday kicked up a row claiming he was not being invited for official functions in his constituency. In a couple of tweets, in which he shared his bitterness, Mr Parthiban curtly said, “Everyone knows I am a fighter. I wish to remind the concerned about this.”

Alleging he was being continually “boycotted” in functions organised by the Salem Municipal Corporation, he said this was tantamount to boycotting the “20 lakh electors, who voted for me”.

Singling out the Salem Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj, he accused the official of treating him as if he were an MP representing an opposition party. Pointing out that six Assembly constituencies would fall within his Lok Sabha seat, Mr Parthiban, said, “it is illegal to prevent [me] from doing people’s work.”

He did not elaborate on his complaint or specify for which function he was not invited. When contacted over phone, he said he did not wish to comment beyond what he had tweeted.

A former DMDK legislator, Mr. Parthiban had switched over to the DMK on the eve of the 2016 Assembly polls. Much to the surprise of local party loyalists, he was fielded from the Salem parliamentary constituency in 2019.

The Salem Mayor A Ramachandran had on Thursday distributed free dhotis and sarees to conservancy workers to celebrate the Salem Corporation having received the best performing Municipal Corporation award during the Independence Day celebrations. Mr Christuraj and Salem North MLA R Rajendran (DMK) had participated in this. DMK sources said Mr Parthiban was not invited and hence he would have posted the tweets.

Mr. Christuraj was not available for comments.

Mr Ramachandran said the conservancy workers were instrumental in the Salem Corporation getting the award. “So, using my personal money, I distributed dhotis and sarees to them on Thursday evening. I did not invite anyone. The Corporation Commissioner and MLA voluntarily took part in the function. This was a private function. If we organise a government function on behalf of the Corporation, I will invite the MP,” the Mayor said.