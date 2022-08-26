Salem DMK MP’s tweet sparks controversy

On Friday, Salem DMK MP S.R. Parthiban’s tweets blaming Salem Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj for not inviting him to Salem Corporation functions sparked controversy.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Parthiban said that “self-respect is above my life. The officials are not inviting me to the government functions. If some officials invited me, they were allegedly threatened. Salem people, as well as DMK cadres, knew I was a non-corrupt and honest politician. I am MP for six assembly constituencies. Preventing me from doing public work is illegal, and the Salem Corporation Commissioner is considering me as an opposition party MP. I was continuously avoided for functions in the Salem Corporation.”

Avoiding me is equal to avoiding 20 lakh people who voted for me. Mr. Parthiban added in his tweets, “I am known for my fighting nature, and the concerned people should remember that,” he said.

Sources in the DMK told The Hindu that on Thursday, the Mayor, along with Corporation Commissioner and Salem North constituency MLA R. Rajendran, distributed free dhotis and sarees to cleanliness workers to celebrate Salem Corporation’s receiving the best performing Municipal corporation award during Independence day celebrations. Considering that function for which the MP was not invited, the MP tweeted like that, sources added.

Salem MP S.R. Parthiban refused to comment on this issue and asked to take his tweets as his quotes. When contacted Salem Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj was not available for comments.

Salem City Mayor A. Ramachandran said the cleanliness workers are an important reason for receiving the best performing corporation award. “So, using my personal money, I distributed dhotis and sarees to them on Thursday evening. I did not invite anyone. The Corporation Commissioner and MLA willingly took part in that function. This is a private function. If we organise a government function on behalf of the corporation, I will invite the MP,” Mr. Ramachandran added.