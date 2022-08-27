Salem DMK MP deletes previous tweets, praises Corporation Commissioner

Mr. Parthiban was told that he would be invited to functions in the future

M. Sabari SALEM
August 27, 2022 17:24 IST

DMK MP S.R. Parthiban, who had blamed the Salem Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj in a series of tweets on Friday afternoon for not being invited to government functions, deleted the tweets and praised the official later in the night.

MP Parthiban had said he was not being invited to functions organised by the Salem Municipal Corporation, and this was tantamount to ignoring the 20 lakh electors who voted for him. He accused the official of treating him as if he was an MP representing an Opposition party and said it was illegal to prevent him from doing people’s work.

The tweets sparked controversy on social media, with Opposition party members claiming that factional politics in the DMK had come to the fore.

On Friday night, Mr. Parthiban deleted the tweets. “I welcome that I will be invited to all functions organised by the Salem Corporation,” he said in his new tweet. “The Salem Corporation Commissioner is well-known for his good work. Our aim is to work for the people. Following the path of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, we will work,” Mr. Parthiban said in his tweet.

Sources in the DMK claimed that following the tweets, there were enquiries from the party’s high command, the people concerned were told that protocols should be followed for government functions and the MP was asked to delete his tweets.

When contacted, Mr. Parthiban said he was told that he would be invited for functions in the future, and refused to comment further.

