Salem Division to operate MEMU/DEMU trains

The Railway Board has permitted operation of MEMU/DEMU special trains with unreserved bookings.

According to a release from the Salem Division, from March 15, except on Sundays, Train no.06009 Mettupalayam – Coimbatore MEMU, will leave Mettupalayam at 8.20 a.m. to reach Coimbatore at 9.05 a.m. Train no.06010 Coimbatore – Mettupalayam MEMU will leave from Coimbatore at 5.55 p.m. and it will reach Mettupalayam at 6.40 p.m.

Train No.06121 Vriddhachalam – Salem DEMU will leave Vriddhachalam at 6 a.m. to reach Salem at 9.05 a.m. Train no.06122 Salem – Vriddhachalam DEMU will leave Salem at 6 p.m. to reach Vriddhachalam at 9 p.m.

Train no.06123 Tiruchchirappalli – Karur DEMU (Daily) will leave Tiruchchirappalli at 6.10 p.m. to reach Karur at 8.20 p.m. The train will be operated on all days from March 15.

Train No.06124 Karur – Tiruchchirappalli DEMU will leave Karur at 7.20 a.m. to reach Tiruchchirappalli at 9.20 a.m. and the train will be operated on all days from March 16.