Salem division revises train timings

Salem

29 September 2021 23:39 IST

The Salem Railway Division has announced changes in arrival and departure timings of certain trains that would come into effect from October 1, a release said.

According to a release, train no.02602 Mangalore Central – Chennai Central daily special train would arrive at Podanur Jn. at 9.38 p.m. and depart at 9.40 p.m.

Train no.02601 Chennai Central – Mangalore Central daily special train would arrive at Podanur Jn. 3.39 a.m and depart at 3.40 a.m.

Train no.06315 Mysore – Kochuveli daily special train would arrive at Coimbatore Jn. at 12.12 a.m and depart at 12.15 a.m. Train no.07230 Secunderabad – Thiruvananthapuram daily special train would arrive at Coimbatore Jn. at 8.02 a.m and depart at 8.05 a.m. Train no.01014 Coimbatore – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus daily special train would depart from Coimbatore Jn. at 8.50 a.m.

Train No.02671 Chennai Central – Mettupalayam daily special train would arrive at Coimbatore North Railway Station 4.29 a.m and depart at 4.30 a.m. Train no.02680 Coimbatore – Chennai Central ‘Intercity’ daily special train would arrive at Tiruppur Railway Station at 6.58 a.m and depart at 7 a.m.

Train No.01014 Coimbatore – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus daily special train would arrive at Tiruppur Railway Station at 9.33 a.m and depart at 9.35 a.m.

Train No.01014 Coimbatore – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus daily special train would arrive at Erode Jn. at 10.20 a.m and depart at 10.25 a.m. Train No.02083 Mayiladuturai – Coimbatore Jn. JanShatabdi special train would arrive at Erode Jn. – 7.18 p.m and depart at 7.20 p.m. Train no.02084 Coimbatore – Mayiladuturai JanShatabdi special train would arrive at Erode Jn. 8.38 a.m and depart at 8.40 a.m.

Train No.07315 Yesvantpur – Salem Jn. daily unreserved special train would arrive at Salem Jn.9.45 p.m. Train no.06628 Mangalore Central – Chennai Central ‘West Coast’ daily special train would arrive at Morappur Railway Station at 11.19 a.m and depart at 11.20 a.m.

Train No.02083 Mayiladuturai – Coimbatore Jn. JanShatabdi Special Train would arrive at Karur Jn at 6.23 p.m and depart at 6.25 p.m.