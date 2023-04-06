ADVERTISEMENT

Salem Division registers an 18.5% increase in revenue through freight loading

April 06, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Salem Division of Southern Railway has registered an increase of 18.5% in revenue earned through freight loading during the financial year 2022–23 as compared with 2021–22.

In a release, the division said that the Salem Division loaded 3.26 tonnes of freight during 2022–23, earning ₹ 325.11 crore. During 2021–22, the division earned ₹274.34 crore. Salem Division has earned 18.51% more revenue during 2022–23 as compared with the previous financial year.

The division loaded 2.04 tonnes of petroleum products, fetching a revenue of ₹ 221.96 crore, 5.17 lakh tonnes of cement, and 2.88 lakh tonnes of iron and steel, generating revenues of ₹ 26.83 crore and ₹ 22.77 crore, respectively.

The division loaded 4,45,772 quintals of parcels during 2022–23, through which it earned ₹23.66 crore. During 2021–22, the division loaded 3,81,648 quintals of parcels and earned ₹22.03 crore. Salem Division loaded 16.80% more parcels and earned 7.43% more revenue during 2022–2023 as compared with the previous financial year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US