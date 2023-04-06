Salem Division registers an 18.5% increase in revenue through freight loading

April 06, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST

Salem Division of Southern Railway has registered an increase of 18.5% in revenue earned through freight loading during the financial year 2022–23 as compared with 2021–22.

In a release, the division said that the Salem Division loaded 3.26 tonnes of freight during 2022–23, earning ₹ 325.11 crore. During 2021–22, the division earned ₹274.34 crore. Salem Division has earned 18.51% more revenue during 2022–23 as compared with the previous financial year.

The division loaded 2.04 tonnes of petroleum products, fetching a revenue of ₹ 221.96 crore, 5.17 lakh tonnes of cement, and 2.88 lakh tonnes of iron and steel, generating revenues of ₹ 26.83 crore and ₹ 22.77 crore, respectively.

The division loaded 4,45,772 quintals of parcels during 2022–23, through which it earned ₹23.66 crore. During 2021–22, the division loaded 3,81,648 quintals of parcels and earned ₹22.03 crore. Salem Division loaded 16.80% more parcels and earned 7.43% more revenue during 2022–2023 as compared with the previous financial year.

ADVERTISEMENT