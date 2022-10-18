Salem Division registers 11.25% revenue increase in freight loading

ADVERTISEMENT

The Salem Division of Southern Railway registered 11.25% revenue increase through freight loading in the first half of the financial year (April-September, 2022) as compared with the corresponding period last year.

The Division loaded 15,78,054 tonnes of freight during April–September, 2022, earning ₹128.79 crore. During April–September, 2021, the Division loaded 14,52,215 tonnes of freight and earned ₹115.77 crore. The Division has loaded 8.66% more freight and earned 11.25% more revenue during April–September, 2022 as compared with the corresponding period last year. The freight load includes petroleum products, cement, iron and steel blooms, and containers.

Petroleum products were loaded at Irugur and transported to places such as Mysore, Devangonthi (Bengaluru), Gooty and Raichur. Cement, loaded at Palayam and Virarakkiyam near Karur, was moved to various destinations such as Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Irugur, Kudal Nagar (Madurai), Tirunelveli, and places in Kerala and Karnataka. Iron and steel blooms were loaded at Mecheri Road and carried to Karaikal Port, Chennai Harbour, Mormugao Harbour, Ahmedabad, etc.

The volume of originating freight was 9,23,000 tonnes of petroleum products; 2,83,000 tonnes of cement; and 1,45,000 tonnes of iron and steel blooms were loaded in the Salem Division and moved to various destinations across the country.

Similarly, the division loaded 23,185 tonnes of parcels during April-September, 2022, through which it earned ₹ 1,186.01 lakh. During April-September, 2021, the Division loaded 17,709 tonnes of parcels and earned ₹1,023.54 lakh. The division has loaded 30.93% more parcels and has earned 15.87% more revenue during April-September, 2022 as compared with the same period last year.