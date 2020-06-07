Salem Division refunds ₹ 2.32 crore of cancelled ticket fares

Coimbatore

07 June 2020 22:57 IST

Coimbatore Junction witnesses maximum refund of around ₹ 49 lakh

The Salem Division of Southern Railway said that ticket fares of around ₹ 2.32 crore had been refunded to customers as of Saturday for the cancellations of trains booked during the lockdown period.

The refund counters are open at 12 railway stations under the Salem Division. Among these, Coimbatore Junction saw the maximum refund of around ₹ 49 lakh followed by Erode Junction (₹ 46.6 lakh) and Salem Junction (₹ 45 lakh) as of Saturday, railway officials said.

Average refund

On an average, around ₹ 50 lakh were being refunded to the customers every day.

The Salem Division initially opened the refund counters in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Salem, Erode and Karur Junctions on June 2.

From June 4, the refund counters were opened at seven more Junctions - Udhagamandalam, Coonoor, Mettupalayam, Coimbatore North, Podanur, Salem Town and Tirupattur.

The railway officials said the entire ticket fare for all tickets booked after March 22 when the train services were cancelled across the country were refunded.

The refund would be available for a period of 180 days or six months from the date of journey, and hence the public were advised not to approach the counters in a hurry and cause over crowding. The refund counters function from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day at the 12 railway stations.

Customers must wear masks while visiting the counters and get the tokens from the Chief Reservation Supervisor of respective railway stations, which will be distributed from 8 a.m. on the premises.

Refund of ticket fares will also be available online at www.irctc.co.in for tickets purchased online, according to the officials.