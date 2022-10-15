Salem division of TNSTC to operate 800 special buses for Deepavali

The Hindu Bureau Salem
October 15, 2022 18:01 IST

To monitor the operation of special buses, TNSTC officials will work round the clock in the Salem division. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Salem Division, will operate 800 special buses for Deepavali from October 21 to 26.

The Salem Division of TNSTC consists of Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, and Tirupathur districts. The TNSTC has 14 branches (depots) in Salem district, four in Namakkal, six each in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri, and one branch in Tirupathur district. A total of 1,900 buses are operated in this division, and per day, on an average, 13.36 lakh people travel in these buses.

An official attached to Salem TNSTC said that for this Deepavali, TNSTC had decided to operate 800 special buses to clear the rush.

From October 21 to 23, 400 special buses would be operated from Chennai to Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, and Hosur; from Bengaluru to Salem, Erode, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Krishnagiri, and Tirupathur; from Hosur to Salem, Tiruchi, Madurai, Tiruvannamalai, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri; from Salem to Madurai, Tiruchi, Chidambaram, Cuddalore, Tiruvannamalai, and Vellore, and from Coimbatore and Tiruppur to Salem and Tiruvannamalai, the official added.

Similarly, from October 24 to 26, 400 special buses would be operated from Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, and Hosur to Chennai; from Salem, Erode, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Tirupathur, and Krishnagiri to Bengaluru; from Salem, Tiruchi, Madurai, Tiruvannamalai, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri to Hosur, and from Salem to Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchi, Chidambaram, Tiruppur, Cuddalore, Tiruvannamalai and Vellore, the official said.

Urging the passengers to avoid the last-minute rush, TNSTC Salem Division Managing Director R. Ponmudi said additional town buses would also be operated from October 21 to 26. To monitor the special buses operation, officials would work 24x7, Mr. Ponmudi added.

