Salem division observes level crossing awareness day

June 15, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Salem Railway Division of the Southern Railway on Thursday observed the International Level Crossing Awareness Day (ILCAD).

A release said that campaigns were conducted to spread awareness on safety at level crossings among road users. As part of the campaign, a level crossing awareness propaganda vehicle was flagged by Divisional Railway Manager Pankaj Kumar Sinha.

The vehicle will visit level crossings in Salem-Vriddhachalam and Salem-Namakkal-Karur sections on June 15 and 16.

Announcements and songs aimed at improving awareness on safety at level crossings will be played. Pamphlets containing safety guidelines will be distributed among road users at various locations.

Counsellors from the safety branch of the Salem Division will interact with road users and advice them to follow safety precautions at level crossings..

