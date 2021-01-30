Salem Division launches third parcel cargo train

Divisional Railway Manager of Salem Division A. Gautam Srinivas inaugurated a parcel cargo express train transporting essential commodities to New Guwahati Junction in Assam from Vanjipalayam Junction in Tiruppur on Saturday.

According to a press release, the leased parcel cargo train will leave Vanjipalayam on Saturdays at 8.30 p.m. and reach New Guwahati Junction on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. While returning, the train will leave New Guwahati at 8.30 p.m. on Thursdays and reach Vanjipalayam at 12.30 a.m. on Mondays. The stoppages for loading and unloading of goods will be at Erode, Vijayawada, Khurdha Road, Sankrail Goods Terminal Yard and New Jalpaiguri Junction.

The train has a capacity of 353 tonnes and has 15 parcel vans, which will transport commodities such as medicines, medical equipment, eggs, food products and various other goods. The contract to look after the loading and unloading of goods and revenue collection for the train was awarded to a private logistics firm for a period of six years.

This is the third parcel cargo train operated by the Salem Division of Southern Railway. The first two parcel cargo trains were operated from Coimbatore North Junction to Patel Nagar Junction in New Delhi and to Rajkot Junction in Gujarat, according to the release.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager E. Harikrishnan requested manufacturing units, business entities, traders and distributors to utilise the cargo train service to move their consignments.