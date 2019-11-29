Salem Division earns ₹9.82 crore in parcel traffic

The Salem Division of the Southern Railway has earned ₹9.82 crore in parcel traffic between April and October, said E. Harikrishnan, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, here on Friday.

Mr. Harikrishnan participated in the parcel customer meet held at the Coimbatore Railway Station. Railway officials said that 14 parcel customers, including lease holders and agents, participated in the meet. The meeting was held in a bid to boost parcel earnings of the division.

Customers demanded attachment of parcel vans to Train No. 12625 Kerala Express and Train No. 12647 Kongu Express to move their consignments to New Delhi. Accordingly, permission was accorded to attach parcel vans as the 25th coach in the two trains, officials said.

Salem Division has been operating exclusive parcel vans to parts of the North-East such as Howrah, Guwahati and New Jalpaiguri Junctions. Parcel handling contractors have been instructed to handle parcels free of cost and not to charge any amount from parcel customers for secondary handling apart from freight charges, Mr. Harikrishnan said. Station Director P. Sathesh Saravanan was also present.

A parcel customer meet was held at Tiruppur Railway Station on Thursday where 32 participants, including representatives from the South India Hosiery Manufacturers’ Association, attended.