Salem Division collects ₹19.03 crore in ticket checking drives

April 05, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Salem

The Salem Railway Division collected ₹19.03 crore through ticket checking drives conducted between April 2023 and March 2024.

Members of the ticket-checking squads of the Salem Division conduct regular checks on board trains and on railway premises to detect various malpractices. During such checks, they detect cases of persons traveling without ticket, irregular travel, unbooked luggage, etc., and levy penalties accordingly.

During the financial year 2023–24, the ticket-checking staff of Salem Division surpassed the previous records of collecting fines.

During April 2023 and March 2024, the ticket checking squads of Salem Division detected 1,58,907 cases of ticketless travel and collected an amount of ₹12.89 crore as penalty from the offenders.

Likewise, 1,14,562 cases of irregular travel were also found and an amount of ₹6.11 crore was collected as penalty from passengers.

Similarly, 451 cases of unbooked luggage or carrying luggage exceeding the permitted quantity were detected. The amount levied as penalty for these cases of unbooked luggage was ₹2.77 lakh.

The cumulative earning for the financial year was 22.22% more than that of last year earnings ₹15.57 crore.

