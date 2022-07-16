Salem Division augments trains with additional coaches

July 16, 2022 18:15 IST

The Salem Division of Southern Railway has announced permanent augmentation of coaches in two trains following demand from passengers.

Train no. 22207, Chennai Central-Thiruvananthapuram bi-weekly AC express, will be augmented with two additional 3-tier AC coaches permanently with effect from July 19.

Train no. 22208, Thiruvananthapuram-Chennai Central bi-weekly AC express, will be augmented with two additional 3-tier AC coaches permanently with effect from July 20.

