Salem Division augments trains with additional coaches
The Salem Division of Southern Railway has announced permanent augmentation of coaches in two trains following demand from passengers.
Train no. 22207, Chennai Central-Thiruvananthapuram bi-weekly AC express, will be augmented with two additional 3-tier AC coaches permanently with effect from July 19.
Train no. 22208, Thiruvananthapuram-Chennai Central bi-weekly AC express, will be augmented with two additional 3-tier AC coaches permanently with effect from July 20.
