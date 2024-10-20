Salem district to get sports hostel soon, says T.N. Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin

Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin said on Sunday that Salem district will soon get a sports hostel at a cost of ₹ 7 crore.

Participating in a function held at Nehru Auditorium in Salem, he distributed Kalaignar Sports Kits to 385 village panchayats in Salem district and 322 village panchayats in Namakkal district, in the presence of Paralympics medal winners Mariyappan Thangavelu and Thulasimathi Murugesan.

Mr. Udhayanidhi said that a sports hostel with a capacity to accommodate 60 sportsmen, who can stay and practice, will be constructed in Salem at ₹ 7 crore.

The Kalaignar Sports Kit scheme was launched in February this year to provide kits to 12,525 village panchayats in the State at ₹86 crore. So far, sports kits were distributed to 26 districts.

After getting consent from the Chief Minister, Kalaignar Sports Kits would be provided to urban areas in the near future.

For the Chief Minister’s Trophy sports event, the State government has allocated ₹83 crore Last year, six lakh people participated in the event and this year 11 lakh people took part. The cash reward for the winners was increased to ₹37 crore this year. Last year, Salem got 19th place and this year Salem district got third place in the prize tally. Likewise, Namakkal secured 13th place last year and this year, it secured ninth place, Mr. Udhayanidhi added.

Listing the schemes for welfare of sports players and women, the Deputy Chief Minister said that under the reservation for sports players, soon 100 players would get government jobs. For the Tamil Nadu Champions Foundation, the Chief Minister provided ₹ 5 lakh from his own pocket. Through this foundation, in the past two years, ₹12 crores was provided to 680 sportsmen.

Mr. Udhayanidhi added that to resolve the issues related to patta, a committee was formed under the Revenue Department Minister. In Chennai, 36,000 land pattas were ready for distribution.

Tourism Department Minister R. Rajendran said that Mr. Udhayanidhi worked round the clock during the recent Chennai rain.

Mr. Udhayanidhi distributed welfare assistance worth ₹33.26 crores to 3,583 beneficiaries. Adi Dravidar Welfare Minister M. Mathiventhan, District Collectors R. Brindha Devi and S. Uma participated in the function.