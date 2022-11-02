Salem district reports six new COVID-19 cases

The Hindu Bureau
November 02, 2022 20:42 IST

Salem reported six new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the overall tally to 1,31,910. While four persons were discharged, 57 persons continue to be under treatment.

A total of five cases were reported in Erode, taking the overall tally to 1,36,577. While 16 persons were discharged, 47 persons continue to be under treatment.

Namakkal district reported two cases, taking the overall tally to 69,825. While one person was discharged, 31 persons were under treatment.

