Salem district reports 95 cases, three deaths

Salem

29 July 2021 21:09 IST

Salem district on Thursday reported 95 positive cases and three deaths. According to health officials, all cases were indigenous.

As per bulletin, in Namakkal, 60 indigenous cases and one death were reported. Erode district reported 166 cases and one death.

Krishnagiri recorded 38 cases, while 36 persons were discharged. The total number of cases in the district stood at 338 cases as of Thursday. A total of 41,275 cases were reported in the district.

Advertising

Advertising

Dharmapuri recorded 30 cases and one death. As many as 39 persons were discharged. The total number of cases in the district was 342. As of date, a total 26,048 cases were reported in the district.