Coimbatore

Salem district reports 95 cases, three deaths

Salem district on Thursday reported 95 positive cases and three deaths. According to health officials, all cases were indigenous.

As per bulletin, in Namakkal, 60 indigenous cases and one death were reported. Erode district reported 166 cases and one death.

Krishnagiri recorded 38 cases, while 36 persons were discharged. The total number of cases in the district stood at 338 cases as of Thursday. A total of 41,275 cases were reported in the district.

Dharmapuri recorded 30 cases and one death. As many as 39 persons were discharged. The total number of cases in the district was 342. As of date, a total 26,048 cases were reported in the district.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 29, 2021 9:09:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/salem-district-reports-95-cases-three-deaths/article35612444.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY